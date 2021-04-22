Botswana: Tutume Vaccination Exercise Progresses Smoothly

Tutume — The COVID-19 immunization exercise which got underway in Tutume Sub-district last week is said to be progressing well.

This was revealed by Tutume District Health Management Team (DHMT) head Dr Irvin Kgetse in an interview on Tuesday.

Dr Kgetse explained that starting in Tutume village throughout the course of one week, it has since been extended to other villages of the sub-district.

He said in the space of a week,

1 720 people in the 75 and over age bracket were vaccinated with 419 inoculated on Monday this week alone.

The rest were vaccinated over a five-day period, he said.

Dr Kgetse pointed out that women accounted for the highest number of those who received the jab in the first five days at 880 against 411 men.

The DHMT head said the exercise was expected to be completed by end of this week.

Dr Kgetse said the sub-district's 30 health facilities were being used in the roll out process with arrangements made to ensure there was continuity of service.

He revealed that members of the public had fully welcomed the vaccine.

A number of people outside the target age bracket had been turning up for vaccination but were told to wait for their turn, he said.

On challenges, he said many of the elders coming for vaccination had not registered on the online platforms as required.

He said while authorities were aware that many of the elderly did not have access to the internet, caretakers should assist to reduce manual registration time at health facilities.

Online registration would help speed up processing and clients would be released to go home at the earliest time possible, he said.

Dr Kgetse said a few cases of people experiencing side effects after vaccination were reported and attended to.

Source : BOPA