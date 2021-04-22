Madagascar: Cyclone Forms North of Madagascar

21 April 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A tropical cyclone, named Jobo, has formed north of Madagascar, and its current course will take it across the northern part of the Mozambique Channel.

The cyclone on Wednesday morning was moving at eight knots (15 kilometres an hour) almost due west towards the African mainland.

This time Mozambique is likely to be spared. According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), operated by the US navy, the storm will probably make landfall on the Tanzanian coast, south of Dar es Salaam, on Sunday. By then, Jobo is forecast to be generating winds of 50 knots (93 kilometres an hour).

The cyclone will bring heavy rain to the northern Mozambican provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa, and will also affect shipping north of the 12th parallel.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.