Madagascar: Cyclone Forms North of Madagascar

Maputo — A tropical cyclone, named Jobo, has formed north of Madagascar, and its current course will take it across the northern part of the Mozambique Channel.

The cyclone on Wednesday morning was moving at eight knots (15 kilometres an hour) almost due west towards the African mainland.

This time Mozambique is likely to be spared. According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), operated by the US navy, the storm will probably make landfall on the Tanzanian coast, south of Dar es Salaam, on Sunday. By then, Jobo is forecast to be generating winds of 50 knots (93 kilometres an hour).

The cyclone will bring heavy rain to the northern Mozambican provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa, and will also affect shipping north of the 12th parallel.