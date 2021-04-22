Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two Deaths and 81 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported two further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were a 39 year old Mozambican man and a 46 year old Mozambican woman. Both died in Maputo city. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 802.

Since the start of the pandemic, 505,597 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,065 of them in the previous 24 hours. 984 of the tests yielded negative results, and 81 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 69,309.

In the latest tests, Maputo city and province lost their position at the heart of the Mozambican epidemic. Most of the new cases diagnosed on Tuesday were from the north and centre of the country - 17 from Nampula, 17 from Zambezia, 20 from Tete and 18 from Sofala. There were also six cases from Maputo city, one from Maputo province, one from Gaza and one from Manica.

Tuesday's cases gave a positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) of 7.6 per cent. This compares with 4.8 per cent on Monday, 6.8 per cent on Sunday, 5.9 per cent on Saturday, and 5.9 per cent on Friday.

As of Tuesday, there were 42 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 43 on Monday). 26 of these patients (61.9 per cent) were in Maputo, six in Inhambane, three each in Nampula, Zambezia and Matola, and one in Sofala. In the other five provinces (Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Tete, Manica and Sofala) there were no patients in the Covid-19 isolation centres.

The Ministry release reported just eight full recoveries from Covid-19, all of them in Zambezia - a sharp contrast from Monday, when 1,022 people were declared fully recovered. The total number of recoveries now stands at 62,323, or 89.9 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose slightly to 6.180 (up from 6,109 on Monday). The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 4,209 (68.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 749; Nampula, 318; Sofala, 296; Niassa, 178; Zambezia, 156; Inhambane, 128; Cabo Delgado, 60; Gaza, 39; Tete, 37; Manica, 10.