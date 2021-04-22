Mozambique: Nyusi Reaffirms Inclusive Wealth Distribution From Natural Resources

21 April 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that the distribution of wealth from natural resources is structured, fair, inclusive and sustainable, to benefit every citizen in the country.

Addressing the opening session in Maputo of the 7th Conference and Exhibition on Mining, Oil, Gas and Energy, Nyusi said Mozambique wants to avoid the experiences of other countries, which failed to use the wealth from their resources to develop their own economies,

"I give you my word that the government will do everything for the reestablishment of peace in Mozambique and to ensure the continuity of investments that will reduce the social and economic vulnerability of the Mozambican people," stressed the President.

Portraying the country's extractive industry, Nyusi said it is a driving force for the creation of infrastructures with transformational power and enables the necessary conditions for catapulting agricultural and industrial potential.

The government has created several legal instruments which pave the way for huge investments and, in spite of the lengthy period for their maturation some have reached the operational phase, said Nyusi.

In the Rovuma basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Nyusi said the floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) platform of the Coral South Project, operated by the Italian energy company, ENI, is 90 per cent advanced and will come into production by 2022, producing 3.4 million tonnes of LNG a year. He was convinced that the floating platform, under construction in a South Korean shipyard, will be in Mozambican waters by December.

Despite the terrorist raids in Cabo Delgado, Nyusi was optimistic that the onshore LNG projects will also go ahead.

However, Nyusi said the country faces challenges such as the consolidation of the outcomes after the negotiations with the mining companies to establish the guidelines for gas sale and purchase contracts.

He believed that artisanal mining could have a great impact on income generation in remote areas. However, this small scale mining is plagued with tax evasion, environmental pollution, and child labour as well as the temptation for these miners to sink illegal mine shafts.

Nyusi stressed the need for the participants of the two day meeting to improve inspection levels to combat tax evasion, and avoid the illegal transfer of mining licenses.

Le/pf (389)

________________________________

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.