Zimbabwe: Crocodiles Maul Silobela Fisherman to Death

A Silobela fisherman has been mauled to death by marauding crocodiles which are terrorising villagers in the Midlands area.

Silobela MP Mthokhozisa Manoki Mpofu in an interview confirmed the death of Neveous Shoniwa (29) and said villagers were now living in fear of the marauding reptiles.

"I received the sad news that Neveous Shoniwa aged 29 years, married with three children and domiciled in Ward 19 (Ruya) was attacked and devoured by crocodiles along Gweru River," Mpofu told NewZimbabwe.com.

"This happened whilst he was casting his fishing nets place and sadly the site is heavily infested with these dangerous reptiles.

"He was very unlucky because he was caught and never made it as he was devoured by these reptiles which seem to be causing havoc along the same river. Just last month, a boy from Ward 20 (Donsa) met the same fate."

The lawmaker said a group of some brave men later teamed-up and went to the river to search for Shoniwa's body and his skeletal remains were discovered and retrieved in the early hours of the next day.

"I urge all people using this dangerous crossing place to be vigilant of these vicious reptiles which have been a nuisance for quite some time now. Fishermen trying to fend for their families should be extra careful when fishing from these dangerous crocodile infested waters."

Mpofu also called the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) personnel to track down the dangerous reptiles.

"I call on the ZimParks authorities to come and put them down before they attack more innocent souls irking a living from fishing."