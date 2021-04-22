Zimbabwe: Robbers Pounce On Family, Vanishes With U.S.$4,000, Gun, 7 Cell Phones

A Marange man lost U.S.$4,000, a pistol loaded with 30 rounds and seven cell phones to a gang of seven armed robbers who pounced on his home whilst he was asleep with his family on Independence Day.

Police have confirmed the incident.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said the suspects who were armed with a pistol, iron bars, and a hoe handle broke into Morgan Tande's residence at around 2 am.

The robbers, Chananda said, broke into the premises and went to the cottage where they found Tande's herd boy Remember Jiriyengwe (18) sleeping and force opened the door.

"They hit him with a hoe handle in the head, tied him with a rope on the bed and covered his mouth with a cloth so that he could not scream for help," said the police spokesperson.

The robbers reportedly proceeded to the main house where they broke the kitchen window pane.

Tande heard the noise and woke up to investigate.

"He looked around the house but could not find anyone and he decided to go to the cottage where he and saw Jiriyengwe tied on the bed and tried to untie him.

"As he was untying Jiriyengwe, he was hit by the robbers and he ran towards the main house for his dear life."

During the process, one of the suspects fired a shot in the air and ordered Tande to lie down but he did not stop.

"He ran towards the kitchen where they followed him and tied him and covered his mouth as well. They started searching the house and found a safe which they broke and stole US$4 000, A03 Special Tarrus revolver with a serial number 43302 with 30 rounds, seven cell phones and they disappeared," the police Manicaland spokesperson said.

The suspects are still at large and police are appealing to members of the public with information that may lead to their arrest.