Zimbabwe: Robbers Pounce On Family, Vanishes With U.S.$4,000, Gun, 7 Cell Phones

22 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Marange man lost U.S.$4,000, a pistol loaded with 30 rounds and seven cell phones to a gang of seven armed robbers who pounced on his home whilst he was asleep with his family on Independence Day.

Police have confirmed the incident.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said the suspects who were armed with a pistol, iron bars, and a hoe handle broke into Morgan Tande's residence at around 2 am.

The robbers, Chananda said, broke into the premises and went to the cottage where they found Tande's herd boy Remember Jiriyengwe (18) sleeping and force opened the door.

"They hit him with a hoe handle in the head, tied him with a rope on the bed and covered his mouth with a cloth so that he could not scream for help," said the police spokesperson.

The robbers reportedly proceeded to the main house where they broke the kitchen window pane.

Tande heard the noise and woke up to investigate.

"He looked around the house but could not find anyone and he decided to go to the cottage where he and saw Jiriyengwe tied on the bed and tried to untie him.

"As he was untying Jiriyengwe, he was hit by the robbers and he ran towards the main house for his dear life."

During the process, one of the suspects fired a shot in the air and ordered Tande to lie down but he did not stop.

"He ran towards the kitchen where they followed him and tied him and covered his mouth as well. They started searching the house and found a safe which they broke and stole US$4 000, A03 Special Tarrus revolver with a serial number 43302 with 30 rounds, seven cell phones and they disappeared," the police Manicaland spokesperson said.

The suspects are still at large and police are appealing to members of the public with information that may lead to their arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.