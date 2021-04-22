Namibia: Tura Magic to Compete in Cosafa Women's Champions League

Tura Magic will represent Namibia at the inaugural Cosafa Women's Champions League which was announced by Cosafa yesterday.

The tournament dates and the host must still be finalised, but the competition will serve as a qualifier for the first ever CAF Women's Champions League, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

Tura Magic is one of eight teams from the Cosafa region that will compete, with the others being Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Prisons XI of Botswana, Manzini Wanderers of Eswatini, Lesotho Defence Force, Costa Do Sol of Mozambique, Green Buffaloes Women of Zambia, and Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe.

Tura Magic have been invited as the defending Namibian league champions, while they also won the local Super Cup two months ago, and their co-director Isack Hamata said he was proud of his team.

"It's exciting to be part of the inaugural Cosafa Women's Champions League and I'm happy for the girls, because they worked very hard to achieve this. We still need to get more details about the tournament, like where and when it will take place, because it will help us to plan and support the girls to do their best."

Hamata said that women's football's time had come.

"If people doubted where women's football was going, then this is an indication of where it's heading to. The tournament is a qualifier for the African Champions League which is also starting now, so if it goes well, who knows what else they can achieve."

Hamata said that Namibian women were leading the way with some great sporting performances.

"Namibia has had great sporting news lately with our hockey girls qualifying for the world cup and Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi breaking records like it's going out of fashion, and they are all women. So it shows that there is a space for women in our sporting landscape, they just need enough funding and support."

"At the end of the Cosafa Champions League, we want at least one or two of our girls to have signed contracts with bigger clubs, so that they can earn a living through football," he added.

Cosafa's general secretary, Sue Destombes said the tournament underlined their commitment to women's football in the region.

"We are incredibly excited to stage our first Cosafa Women's Champions League, which will be a chance for the leading clubs in the region to not only lift a prestigious trophy, but also take their place at the continental finals."

"Adding to our senior women's championship and the junior events in the under-17 and under-20 age groups, this new competition enhances our commitment to women's football and advancing the sport in our region.

"We only have to look at our national teams to see the enormous talent in the Southern Africa and I am quite sure that our club sides can make a big impact at the CAF Women's Champions League in the future," she added.

Both Fifa and new CAF president Patrice Motsepe have targeted growing women's football in the coming years and the Cosafa competition is a big step forward for Southern Africa in this regard.

"We want women's football, in the period of my presidency, to be significantly growing, progressing and prospering," Motsepe said last month. "Someone was saying to me, we could actually have an African nation winning the FIFA Women's World Cup before we have a male team doing so."