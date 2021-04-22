Africa: Over 4 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Continent

Alex Njeru/ Nation Media Group
A health worker receives the jab at Marimanti Sub-County Hospital on March 22, 2021.
22 April 2021
allAfrica.com

As of April 22, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,461,834 while over 10,466,215 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  118,919   and  4,002,535   people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,569,935   - and 53,940 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 507,338 ), Tunisia ( 291,833 ), Ethiopia ( 246,484 ), Egypt ( 218,902 ), Libya ( 173,683 ) and Nigeria ( 164,488 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya Lists Gender-Based Violence Shelters an Essential Service
WEBINAR: Covid-19 Strategies for Vaccinating the Continent
Following U.S. Move, South Africa Halts Use of Covid-19 Vaccine
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
South Sudan Halts Use of Doses of Covid-19 AstraZeneca Jab
Govt Sets 2022 Covid-19 Vaccination Target for South Africans
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.