Liberia: We Are Here to Develop

21 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Weah on Tuesday told residents in lower Margibi county that his government will ensure that the level of developments he promised two years ago, is carried out.

He made the statement in a town hall meeting with citizens and residents on his third nationwide tour.

"My government will carry out is development plans. We are here to develop. Without boasting, what this government has done in three years time, no past government has been able to do it in three years when they were in power," he said.

This was followed by cheers. For instance, his government, he said has constructed hospitals, clinic, constructed feeder roads as well as erection of street lights in many parts of the country.

He said his government has a lot to do, but cannot be one within in six years and was asking for a second term. "If you give me a second term, what we are not able to do in six years, we will be able to do more. So, you should give me more time to work," he said.

President Weah came to power over three years ago after winning 14 of Liberia's 15 counties in an elections in which over ten candidates took part.

The President also on his engagement with citizens, he dedicated water pump to a facility in Kakata, a radio station in Cotton Tree Community and a school annex in Charlesville.

He continues his tour in other parts of the country this week.

