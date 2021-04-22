Nigeria: Rivers Teachers Protest Non-Payment of 5 Years Salaries, Block Govt House

22 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

Some government primary and secondary school teachers in Rivers State, yesterday, protested non-payment of their five years salaries by the state government.

The protesters, who took over the entrance of the Rivers State Government House with placards bearing different inscriptions such as "Government is not a personal thing", "Our teachers deserve better treatment, pay them their salaries", "God is against injustice, please pay our teachers' salaries", "Wike ease our pain and save our education sector," were joined by their former students, family members and members of civil society organisations.

The teachers from Rivers State University International Demonstration Secondary School, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo in Port Harcourt; Ignatius Ajuru University of Education's Staff Primary and Secondary School, Ndele and the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic's Staff Primary and Secondary School, Bori, all in the state, said it was unfair for the government to continue to withhold their monies, especially after a court of competent jurisdiction had ordered payment of same.

Speaking, Chairman, Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, Enefea Georgewill expressed sadness over the action of the state government in withholding the teachers' salaries for up to five years.

Georgewill appealed to the governor to come to the teachers' aid who he said have been experiencing severe hardship and unable to cater for their families, reminding the governor that he was a beneficiary of teachers training.

He said: "We condemn in the strongest terms the attitude of the governor towards the teachers.

How can the governor, Nyesom Wike donated N500 million to the Sokoto State government over a fire incident that engulfed a market, whereas teachers in his state are being owed five-year arrears of salaries.

"It is unfortunate we are in a country where people don't appreciate peace. Violators are those rather placed on payrolls, and pay them every month, while nobody cares about the law-abiding ones.

"More than 26 teachers have died so far, over non-payment of their salaries, the governor should comply with the court order and pay us."

However, at press time, no official of government had addressed the protesting teachers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.