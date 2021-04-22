Nigeria: Methodist Church Urges Govt to Restructure Nigeria, Tackle Insecurity, Others

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has called on the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria to address the haphazard development as well as other myriads of challenges facing the country in recent times.

It asked the Federal Government to quickly checkmate the influx and importation of illegal firearms and other explosive devices to curb armed robbery and other violent crimes.

In a communiqué at the 26th annual synod of the Uyo Diocese, at Methodist Church Nigeria, Wesley Chapel, Wesley Circuit, with the theme, "Watch and Pray," the synod condemned the unabated pockets of violence and bloodletting in Essien Udim, Mbo, Oruk Anam, Okobo and Ini Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State and other parts of the country, particularly Enugu and Imo states.

It added: "Synod reasoned that much appears left to be desired on the part of the government in checking and bringing to book the activities of persons identified as bandits, killer herdsmen, kidnappers and terrorists, who look determined to make the country unsafe for Nigerians.

"Synod notes that although Nigeria is a secular state, that the modus operandi of these miscreants and the attitude of the government, particularly towards the marauding cattle herders seem to portray a sectarian agenda.

"It, therefore, urges the federal and state governments to proactively address this anomaly so that citizens can continue to live together in an atmosphere of love, tolerance, peace and unity. Synod strongly urges the Federal Government to take steps to restructure the country, as this will address the haphazard development of the country.

"Synod notes that millions of Nigerian youths remain unemployed, and calls on government at various levels to take proactive economic measures to create jobs for Nigerians, and put in place policies that would improve the standard of living in the country.

"Synod notes with dismay, the arbitrary surge in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs across the county, in flagrant disregard to all sound reasoning and the biting inflation. These new price regimes, synod notes, are not only generally high but not in sync with the present-day economic reality.

"Synod calls on the Federal Government to take steps to ensure the moderation of the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs, to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians, while efforts are made to first revitalise and diversify the economy.

"Synod calls on government at all levels to reappraise their anti-terrorism strategy, while also encouraging Nigerians to be morally upright, spiritually sensitive and increasingly vigilant.

"Synod lauds Akwa Ibom State government on the recent inauguration and commencement of the Ibom 3000 skills training programme and urged stakeholders to harp more on human capacity building while advising beneficiaries to make the most use of the opportunity.

"It appreciates the Governor Udom Emmanuel for the proposed extension of Ibom Air regional flights to The Gambia and other West African countries, and the ongoing projects in the state, and urge the state government to focus on completing existing projects before the end of the present administration."

Vanguard News Nigeria