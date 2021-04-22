Nigeria: Kwara Govt Provides Furniture for 54 Public Schools

Kwara State Government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to the provision of quality education to its citizens by providing furniture for 54 public schools in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, stated this during the official handing over of the first phase of 230 units of double lockers and chairs to the schools.

The set of furniture was handed over to the President, All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Kwara Chapter, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi at the ministry's headquarters in Ilorin.

According to Mrs Adeosun, the 230 units of double lockers and chairs are to be distributed among the schools cuttimg across the three senatorial districts of the state.

She, however, charged ANCOPSS to make even distribution of the furniture and also supervise the usage by the students.

In his remarks, Abdullahi commended the initiative of the government most especially its landmark achievements in the education sector, which he said was already yielding positive results.

Alhaji Abdullahi assured the state government of the support of ANCOPPS in its bid to take the state to greater heights.

Vanguard News Nigeria