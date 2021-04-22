Nigeria: Kwara Govt Provides Furniture for 54 Public Schools

22 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Kwara State Government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to the provision of quality education to its citizens by providing furniture for 54 public schools in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, stated this during the official handing over of the first phase of 230 units of double lockers and chairs to the schools.

The set of furniture was handed over to the President, All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Kwara Chapter, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi at the ministry's headquarters in Ilorin.

According to Mrs Adeosun, the 230 units of double lockers and chairs are to be distributed among the schools cuttimg across the three senatorial districts of the state.

She, however, charged ANCOPSS to make even distribution of the furniture and also supervise the usage by the students.

In his remarks, Abdullahi commended the initiative of the government most especially its landmark achievements in the education sector, which he said was already yielding positive results.

Alhaji Abdullahi assured the state government of the support of ANCOPPS in its bid to take the state to greater heights.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.