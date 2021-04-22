Nigeria: Prices of Rice, Others Rise in March - NBS

22 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of statistics , NBS, said the prices paid by consumers for rice, eggs, tomato and yam rose in March.

This corresponds with the Bureau's March inflation report which stated that the composite food index rose by 22.95 percent in March 2021 compared to 21.79 percent in February 2021.

In its Selected Food Price Watch Data for March 2021, NBS said: "The average price of one dozen of Agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year, YoY, by 14 percent and month-on month, MoM, by 1.19 percent to N524.47 in March 2021 from N518.30 in February 2021 while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased YoY by 21 percent and MoM by 2.3 percent to N48.43 in March 2021 from N47.35 in February 2021.

"The average price of 1kg of tomato increased YoY by 4.8 percent and decreased MoM by -0.64 percent to N267.45 in March 2021 from N269.18 in February 2021."

