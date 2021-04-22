Nigeria: Police in Edo Charge 331 Suspects to Courts in Two Months

22 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday disclosed that no fewer than 332 suspects have been charged to courts in the last two months.

Mr Phillip Ogbadu, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, disclosed this at a media briefing in his office in Benin, on Wednesday.

"From Feb. 5 till date, we have charged 332 suspects out of the 357 arrested within the period to various courts", Ogbadu said.

He explained that 58 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, while 100 suspects were arrested for alleged cultism.

He further explained that 81 suspects were also arrested for alleged armed robbery, and six suspects arrested for alleged rape.

"We arrested 50 suspects for alleged murder, seven suspects for alleged defilement.

"We also arrested 16 suspects for unlawful possession firearms, 13 suspects were arrested for alleged murder", he said.

The CP further disclosed that within the period 34 victims were allegedly murdered by the suspects, while number of victims allegedly kidnap were 22.

He further disclosed that within the period, the command recovered one Ak-47 rifle with Breech No. 6244 , one Lar Rifle gun, and one Pump action gun.

Other arms and ammunition recovered, Ogbadu said, include eight English made double barrel guns, 19 locally made cut-to-size guns, and two AK 47 magazines.

"Three Live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, seven locally made pistols, 28 lives cartridges as well as 15 assorted vehicles were recovered," he said.

He noted that the command was faced with violent crimes of kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, murder, rape, burglary among others.

He stressed that in view of that, the command had continued to devise security strategies to prevent criminal activities and to ensure a secure, safe and stable environment for economic growth and social interaction.

He noted that it had also continued to adopt due diligence, intelligence system of administration, robust tactical operations and ensuring that cases are properly investigated and prosecuted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.