Nigeria: Senate Approves President Buhari's $1.5bn, €995m External Loan Requests

22 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Senate on Wednesday approved $1.5billion and €995million external loan requests from President Mohammadu Buhari.

The approval was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts presented by its Chairman, Sen. Clifford Ordia (PDP-Edo) during plenary.

The president had in May 2020 sent a letter to the senate seeking its approval for another batch of external loans to enable the administration finance the 2020 budget deficit, critical projects and support some states of the federation.

The Federal Government said the loans would be used to execute priority projects and support state governments in stimulating their economy adversely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his presentation, Ordia noted that the borrowings were loans with low-interest rates and a reasonable moratorium and payback period.

He said "No unusual or onerous conditions attached to the terms of the loans and do not in any manner compromise the sustainability of the Nigerian economy or impugn the integrity and independence of Nigeria as a sovereign nation.

"The loan is in the immediate best interest of the Nigerian state and its citizens in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that the economy will be positioned for quick recovery and resume growth.

"While Nigeria's total public debt stock is on the increase, it is still relatively low vis-à-vis the country's GDP and the increased borrowing requirements is needed to sustain economic recovery."

The approved loans are as follows: "$750 million from the World Bank for states, fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) programme to provide fiscal support to states.

"World Bank's $750 million for the COVID-19 Action Recovery and economic stimulus programme to support state level efforts to protect livelihoods, ensure food security and stimulate economic activity (N-CARES)."

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.