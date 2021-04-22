Kenya Approves the Use of Drones

22 April 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — KENYA has made a milestone certification paving way for commercial drone operations in East Africa's biggest economy.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has granted Drone Space, locally the most experienced unmanned Aircraft Academy, with the Remote Operator's Certificate (ROC).

"This landmark certification is a critical step in the use of drones to provide solutions to everyday challenges," said Drone Space Chief Executive Officer, Tony Mwangi.

He said over the last five years, there had been significant demand for potential drone pilots and legal operations.

"Flying a drone is legal in Kenya, however, commercial drone operations require a pilot to obtain a Remote Operators Certificate from the Authority (KCAA)," Tony noted.

Use of drones is prohibited because of terrorism or organized crime activities.

ROC authorizes an operator to carry out specified drones' operations. In order to conduct a commercial operation and operate legally, pilots are required to hold a valid Remote Pilot License (RPL).

Both the drone and pilot will need to operate under the ROC which is issued by the KCAA to regulate drone operations to ensure a high level of air safety and competence.

Drone Space was founded in 2018.

It provides a range of services, from helping individuals establish a commercial drone operation through to providing companies with access to accredited operators.

