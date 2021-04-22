Liberia: Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence Demands Female Representation On CPP 2023 Ticket

Monrovia — The teamwork between the four major opposition political parties under the canopy Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) during the December Special Senatorial Elections showed how much they could achieve should they remain together, but the CPP's weakest link is who heads the ticket for the 2023 presidential elections.

Analyses continue to show that the unamicable selection of widely accepted head of the CPP ticket could be the splitting point for the opposition collaboration - something that would re-enforce the formidability of the ruing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The four political parties include the former ruling Unity Party (UP), the All Liberian Party (ALP), the Liberty Party (LP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

The tension in the CPP has often been centered around the head of the 2023 ticket. The standard bearer of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) who served as Vice President for 12 years under Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Mr. Joseph Boakai, 76, insist he is the man who can "take Weah down". He has urged the CPP not to lose the opportunity for putting him at the fore-front of the frontline against Weah.

Alexander Cummings of the ANC on the other hand says going as vice standard bearer is not an option for him - that's where the stalemate lies.

The third male in the CPP leadership - Benoni Urey of the ALP - has never hidden his support for Boakai when it comes to leading the CPP to 2023.

The fourth and current chairman of the CPP, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawerence of the Liberty Party is likely not to support any of her male counterparts. She's already trying to bring to the fray the latent power of women in politics.

Over the past few days however, supporters of all four parties have taken to social media to flirt with various variations of pairings they believe could put the CPP in the best position to take on the incumbent Weah government: Boakai-Cummings; Boakai-Dillon; Boakai-Urey; Cummings-Dillon; Cummings-Karnga-Lawrence are just a few of the many experiments being thrown in the air, with some hoping it sticks, while others are simply not so sure whether any would be strong enough to challenge an incumbent government with resources at its disposal.

The Female Factor

The political leader of the Liberty Party, Senator Karnga-Lawerence on Wednesday posted to Facebook what could be her entry into the ring ahead of the December 1 deadline that the CPP has to select a standard bearer.

She stated, "THE FEMALE FACTOR! "We have the numbers, the passion, the voice, the experience, the knowledge, and the ability to deliver. We will never miss the opportunity to serve, and our seat at the table is guaranteed."

In an interview with FrontPageAfrica Sen. Lawrence said, come what may, a female must be on the ticket.

For Senator Lawrence, it is not a matter of being standard-bearer or vice standard bearer, it is a matter of having a female representation.

"We are open to any position whether standard-bearer of vice standard bearer but what we are saying is that a female must be on the ticket. We have the experience and knowledge, we can deliver as well. We will not allow two males; I am speaking on behalf of all women," she said.

Senator Lawrence said, the CPP has four parties with political leaders who are capable enough of becoming head of the CPP to represent the CPP at the 2023 polls, therefore, every partisan of the CPP has the right to project their leaders and make their case for number 1.

"Every party in the collaboration has the right to project their leader for the standard bearer position - this is part of the formality leading to the selection of who will lead the ticket. We will go to a primary or build consensus if the need be. Until we can select our leaders this is an ongoing debate toward that the selection through consensus building or primary. I want all CPP members to respect the debate it is health of the process," she said.

LP Leading the Female Battle

The National Executive Committee of the Liberty Party (LP) last week resolved to implement a gender sensitive policy that would see both women and men gain equal seats for both elected and appointed positions.

Liberty Party is the first political party ensure level plain field for gender participation.

The chairman of the party, Musa Bility recalled that upon his ascendency to the party's leadership, the national executive committee of the party resolved to implement a 50/50 balance of officers in the youth wing.

"We are extremely excited for this resolution as it is a momentous next step in exhibiting LP's support of the Gender Equity Bill proffered by several leading Liberian women's organization and the current movement and momentum around women empowerment and inclusion in the Liberian political space," Mr. Bility stated in a letter addressed to the political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.