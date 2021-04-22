Liberia: Former Vice President Joseph Boakai Says He 'Credits' From Banks to Survive

Monrovia — Former Vice President Joseph Boakai has said she is surviving on loans he receives from the International Bank.

In a Zoom interview with talk show host Henry Costa last week, Boakai said: "I go to the First International Bank more than five times in two months because I want to have something in my account to live by. I'm living on what I earned as vice president."

Boakai said he earned $5,000 monthly during his first six-year tenure as vice president under Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Sirleaf, but, however, didn't state how much he earned during his second stint as vice president. "Leadership is about serving your people and not about living a flamboyant lifestyle," Boakai said.

The former vice president said he has been giving handouts to people throughout his nearly 42 years of public service. "I have been paying people school fees since I began job with the Ministry of Agriculture. Some of these people have gone on to establish themselves in society; that's how I feel I should serve humanity," he said.

Boakai, who turns 77 in November, is one of the longest-serving public officials in Liberia having worked as the country's minister of agriculture in 1980 under former president Samuel Doe.

His admittance about surviving on loans having served as vice president for 12 years has triggered mixed reactions from the public.