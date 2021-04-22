Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Cherish Morlu Donates U.S.$500 to Facilitate Human Rights Activist Leroy Archie Ponpon's Medical Treatment

22 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — A US Based Liberian Cherish Morlu has donated five hundred United States Dollars (USD$500) to facilitate human rights activist Leroy Archie Ponpon's travel for advance medical treatment in Ghana.

In a statement, Madam Morlu said the amount (USD$500) was raised through a program with other diaspora Liberians and humanitarians residing in the United States to aid Mr. Archie Ponpon.

"This fund was raised on a on a GoFundMe I created in his (Archie Ponpon) name as an aid to his rescue since his fire incident."

Madam Morlu adds: "I do not have a personal relationship with Mr. Ponpon and have never met him before but after the incident, I took interest in his actions and reasons as a Psychology and Sociology major student and an aspiring lawyer."

Cherish Morlu is a former student of Spritian Catholic Demonstration School on Capitol Hill, Monrovia, Liberia.

Morlu, who resides in the United States, is currently a student of Penn State University in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

She is studying Psychology and Sociology as major and Political Science as minor.

However, presenting the cash on behalf of Cherish Morlu, Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar urged activist Ponpon to continue his advocacy against social injustice and ills in society.

"The human rights community have abandoned you. There is nothing now we can call the National Institute of Human Right Defender, where are they? Neither can we discuss a group of folks who called themselves commissioners at the Independent National Human Rights Commission."

Cllr. Karngar adds: "Our churches, mosques, what do they stand for? What do they believe in? If you who stands for nothing than social justice and freedom, you can be treated wrongly by your own people and government, it creates a concern for all of us."

Receiving the cash, Activist Leroy Archie Ponpon thanked Madam Cherish Morlu for her kind gesture, noting that his action is the beginning of a new fight against injustice and oppression.

"I believe that the government abondoned me with the belief that I will die. But this is something we were called to do with passion. We will continue our advocacy against ills in society despite our condition," Ponpon said.

However, Mr. Ponpon is expected to depart the country today to Ghana for advance medical treatment.

It can be recalled that in December 2020, Activist Leroy Archie Ponpon, a staff of the Judiciary set himself ablaze at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia in demand of salary and benefits owed him by the Judiciary Branch of government.

