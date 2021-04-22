Kenya: Wahu, Nameless Celebrate Their House Help of 8 Years

22 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

Celebrated musical couple Nameless, real name David Mathenge, and Wahu Kagwi have for the first time introduced their house help to netizens.

The mother of two showed off her house help, Esther, who has been with them for almost a decade and become a part of their family.

On Instagram, Wahu posted a video of a jovial Esther enjoying a moment with Nameless while dancing to the couple's new song Teamo, saying she had worked for them for eight years.

"It's Esther's smile for me!! She's been helping us at home for the last 8 years and is part of our family," the Sweet Love hit singer posted accompanied by the video below.

The couple is one of the most loved, celebrated and emulated in the Showbiz industry and inspires many young marriage couples.

Nameless and Wahu have been together for 15 years, and are blessed with two beautiful daughters, Tumiso, aged 14 and seven-year-old Nyakio.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved.

