Gambia: Brikama Association New York Donates Food Items to Brikama Imams

22 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Brikama Association New York, a USA-based group of Brikama residents on Wednesday presented food items worth over one hundred and forty-five thousand dalasis(D145, 000) to Association of Brikama Imams at a ceremony held at Brikama Central Mosque.

The items include seventy-four (74) bags of sugar and seventy-three (73) bags of rice. Each Imam was given a bag of rice and a bag of sugar with two hundred dalasis (D200) for transport.

This gesture was meant to support these imams as they spent most of their lifetime voluntarily presiding over religious, cultural, funeral and other ceremonies.

In presenting, Ebrima Cham, country coordinator for Brikama Association New York said the association was registered in 2015 at New York City with the goal to support Brikama residents in the areas of education, health, sports and religion.

"Each imam will receive a bag of rice and sugar," he told the gathering.

Ustas Alagie Drammeh, a founding member, reminded the gathering that the US-based association has been supporting communities in Brikama since 2018, saying the support is meant for 73 imams within Brikama during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The imam Ratib of Brikama, Alhagie Sankung Touray thanked the association for the gesture, while urging imams to pray for the continuous success and wellbeing of the donors.

He also called on imams in Brikama to remain united and pray for peace and stability in the country

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Faye Gassama, member of the Imams Association of Brikama, expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture. The donation, he said, is a clear manifestation that the Brikama US-based residents have high sense of regard for the Imams in their hometown.

