Gambia: Police Arrest Youth At Mandinary LBS

At least four young people have been arrested by the Gambia Police Force (GPF) for intrusion and misconduct at the Mandinary Lower Basic School; The Point has been reliably informed.

According to an anonymous source, the first two boys were arrested at the school last Saturday for intrusion despite several warnings to them to desist from it.

The source said one of the arrestees was allegedly caught with two kilo grams (2kg) of suspected cannabis sativa in a bag. According to him, as soon as the police officers arrested the suspects, they took them out of Mandinary village into detention.

Speaking further, the source said "another two young men were also arrested on Monday 19 April 2021 at their various homes for trespassing.

Our source explained that during the weekend, the duo intruded the school and began to insult the teachers but the teachers were advised to maintain patience. It added that the case was later reported to the Mandinary Police Station which led to the arrests.

"They were arrested by the Gambia Police Forces at their various homes when they went back home," the source said.

The source unveiled that now the situation at the school is calm and peaceful because armed youth have stopped their intrusion following the arrest of those four youths.

However, it is not clear to The Point if the arrestees have been granted bail or still under police custody because the reporter had tried to contact Spt. Lamin Njie, the police spokesperson for comment but he had not answered the phone call at the time of going to press.