Gambia: Foreign Minister Receives Russian Ambassador And Team Investors

22 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

BANJUL, 20 April, 2021: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Dmitry KURAKOV, who led a team of investors to the Foreign Ministry.

The team is in the country to meet sectors with a view to exploring possibilities of working with the Government of The Gambia in a bid to invest in digitalisation in order to promote the effective and secure use of information.

The Director of European Affairs Division, Mr. Ebrima Mboob and the Honourary Consul of the Russian Federation to The Gambia, Mr. Lamin Manga, attended the meeting.

