Gambia: Gamworks, GGC, Others Hold Stakeholder Staff Retreat

Gambia Agency for Management of Public Works (Gamworks), the implementing agency for government projects in collaboration with The Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC) and Context Network recently held a three-day stakeholders' retreat at the Cocoa Ocean Hotel in Bijilo.

The Context Network Consultants for Enhancing Value Addition in the Groundnut Sector Project has implemented three studies in support of Technical Assistance for Supporting the Groundnut Value Chain consultancy project.

The consultant's work activities are divided into work streams, which are designed to reflect the objectives as stated in the feasibility study for enhancing groundnut production and Gambia Groundnut Corporation expansion into the refined groundnut oil market. This work stream includes a comprehensive feasibility study to assess the viability of an oil refinery and preparation of a feasibility model.

At the retreat, Ebrima Cham, director general of Gamworks said they are gathered to synergise their expertise and experience across the groundnut industry.

Cham, however, recalled that nearly a year ago marked the conception of the enhancing value addition in the groundnut sector consultancy which he said, is supported by the government of The Gambia on the behalf of the Gambia Groundnut Corporation.

"Serving as project implementor, Gamworks engaged The Context Network,a consulting firm to provide technical assistance by delivering three reports; a refinery feasibility study; an organizational review and a business plan."

He said this week marks another milestone, as together they would review these reports and finalise recommendations for this ambitious and meaningful initiatives.

Jumeh Ceesay, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, said groundnut has been the principal export crop of The Gambia for more than 175 years, adding that 75% of Gambians are engaged in and earning their living from the groundnut value chain through production, handling, processing or marketing.

"Yet we, as a nation have not yet achieved the full financial potential of this crop." he added.