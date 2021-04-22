Gambia: Outgoing ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda Pays Courtesy Call On Barrow

22 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 20th April 2021: President Adama Barrow on Tuesday received the outgoing International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the State House in Banjul.

Ms. Bensouda was at the Presidency to thank the government of The Gambia and President Adama Barrow in particular, for the support rendered during her tenure, particularly when she was sanctioned by the United States under the Trump administration.

President Barrow congratulated Ms. Bensouda for her outstanding leadership at the ICC and for projecting a positive image of The Gambia.

Ms. Fatou Bensouda commended the government of The Gambia among other nations for standing firmly by her during the unfair treatment by the Trump administration for merely doing her work.

"The Gambia did not remain silent, they raised their voice and recently those sanctions have been lifted," said Ms. Bensouda. She added that the audience with the President was also an opportunity for her to express words of gratitude to the President and the government, as well as update him on the transition process as her nine (9) years mandate as the ICC Prosecutor draws to an end.

The outgoing ICC prosecutor also stated that The Gambia will continue to play its role and perform its duties, obligations and responsibilities as a state party to the Rome Statute.

