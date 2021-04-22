Nigeria: Gov Ikpeazu Saves Enyimba From Ahli Benghazi Walkover

Umuahia — The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu Tuesday ensured that Enyimba FC travelled to Libya to honour their CAF Confederation Cup Group stage date with Al Ahly Benghazi on Thursday, April 22.

The 'People's Elephants' were at risk of missing the group A fixture in Libya as a result of complications in flight and visa requirements for entry into Libya.

The chances of Nigeria's only representative in the CAF Confederation Cup were in more jeopardy following the refusal of CAF to postpone the match as requested.

However, Daily Trust learnt that Ikpeazu immediately stepped in at the most crucial moment by making provision for a chartered flight to convey the team to and fro Libya.

With the governor's intervention, Enyimba jetted out of the country on Tuesday night to honour the Matchday five fixture, which is now scheduled for 10pm on Thursday April 22.

"I am deeply grateful to the governor for this very kind and generous gesture," the Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu stated.

"His intervention has averted what could have brought embarrassment and ridicule, not just to Enyimba but to Nigeria as a country.

"The timely manner in which he intervened in the matter is a clear indication that he has Enyimba at the centre of his heart, and God will continue to bless him.

"I also want to thank the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, for the role he played in ensuring that we are now at this point where we are sure of playing the match in a convenient atmosphere."

"He took it upon himself to ensure that everything is fine for us to honour the match, and we are very grateful to him."

Enyimba are second in group A with six points from four matches, two points behind leaders Orlando Pirates who the People's Elephant will face on the final matchday.

The Nigerian representatives need at least four points from their remaining two matches to be sure of a quarter-final berth.