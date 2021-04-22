Nigeria: Gov Ikpeazu Saves Enyimba From Ahli Benghazi Walkover

21 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Linus Effiong

Umuahia — The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu Tuesday ensured that Enyimba FC travelled to Libya to honour their CAF Confederation Cup Group stage date with Al Ahly Benghazi on Thursday, April 22.

The 'People's Elephants' were at risk of missing the group A fixture in Libya as a result of complications in flight and visa requirements for entry into Libya.

The chances of Nigeria's only representative in the CAF Confederation Cup were in more jeopardy following the refusal of CAF to postpone the match as requested.

However, Daily Trust learnt that Ikpeazu immediately stepped in at the most crucial moment by making provision for a chartered flight to convey the team to and fro Libya.

With the governor's intervention, Enyimba jetted out of the country on Tuesday night to honour the Matchday five fixture, which is now scheduled for 10pm on Thursday April 22.

"I am deeply grateful to the governor for this very kind and generous gesture," the Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu stated.

"His intervention has averted what could have brought embarrassment and ridicule, not just to Enyimba but to Nigeria as a country.

"The timely manner in which he intervened in the matter is a clear indication that he has Enyimba at the centre of his heart, and God will continue to bless him.

"I also want to thank the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, for the role he played in ensuring that we are now at this point where we are sure of playing the match in a convenient atmosphere."

"He took it upon himself to ensure that everything is fine for us to honour the match, and we are very grateful to him."

Enyimba are second in group A with six points from four matches, two points behind leaders Orlando Pirates who the People's Elephant will face on the final matchday.

The Nigerian representatives need at least four points from their remaining two matches to be sure of a quarter-final berth.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.