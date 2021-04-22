Ghana: GFA to Launch Juvenile League April 28

22 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to launch the 2020/21 Juvenile Football league season.

The launch is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

Juvenile football which is the backbone of every football nation has been dormant for some time now due to varied reasons - but the competition is expected to be revitalised in the coming days.

The Juvenile Committee is expected to come up with a well-structured programme and policy to bolster the management and revamping of juvenile football across the country. The 2020/21 Juvenile football League will commence on the weekend of May, 7/8/9 2021.

