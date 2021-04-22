Ghana: 'Strike Balance Between Tech, Human Factor to Ensure Success in Remote Working'

22 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Director of Human Resources at Vodafone Ghana, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, has reiterated the need to strike the right balance between the human factor and technology in order to achieve maximum employee productivity while working remotely.

According to her, empirical evidence from a variety of recently conducted surveys has shown that most companies that adopted a remote working policy recorded a significant increase in productivity through the savvy use of technology.

She however added that, the notable successes chalked could not have been achieved without the contribution of an adequately skilled human workforce.

"Technology is a wonderful thing that enables us to work remotely but at the end of the day, the role of the team leader is still very key in employee productivity. Undoubtedly, some responsibilities of team leaders such as mentoring and evaluating employees as well as the provision of needed support play a very critical role in achieving maximum productivity whiles working remotely," she said.

Hannah Ashiokai Akrong disclosed this when speaking at the 2021 HR Focus Conference, on the theme "Leveraging digital technology to achieve productivity remotely."

While enumerating the advantages of remote working, she also noted that in spite of its many benefits, the practice had significant downsides as well and encouraged employers to pay attention in this regard.

She pointed out distractions on the home front as well as threats to employees physical and mental health as some key disadvantages of remote working and admonished employees to leverage technological tools at their disposal and exercise prudence in order to manage these inherent challenges.

"Remote working just like any other activity has its downsides which may affect employees physically or mentally. Fortunately, technology presents us with a variety of tools to choose from to deal with such situations and the best part is most of these tools are free to download and use," she said.

She added "It is interesting to note that there are even Chat Bots and AI tools which could calm you down, improve your mood and set you off on the next programme you have to attend".

Ms Akrong charged employers to review their company policies to support remote working and also to establish some rules to regulate the conduct of remote working employees in order to ensure maximum employee productivity.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.