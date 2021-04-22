Ghana: Christian Council of Ghana Gets New Chairman

Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the current Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has been elected new Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG).

Rev. J.O.Y Mante takes over from Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), for a two-year tenure.

The election of the Chairman took place at the Council's 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Rev. Peter Kwei Dagadu Memorial Methodist Church in Osu, Accra, on Wednesday.

Rev. Mante, prior to his elevation, had served as Chairman of the "Eminent Persons Group" set up by the CCG to ensure credible, peaceful, free and just-ended election 2020.

The Council in a statement yesterday expressed gratitude to Most Rev Paul Boafo for his enormous contributions to the work of the CCG during his tenure as the Chairman and asked God to continue to bless him for his dedication to the work.

It further congratulated Rt. Rev Prof. J.O.Y Mante on his election and prayed the Lord grants him the needed grace and wisdom to lead the Council.

Rev Prof. J.O.Y Mante holds an MA, MPhil and PhD in Systematic Theology and Philosophy of Religion from Claremont Graduate University, Claremont, California in the USA.

He has served on many committees and boards in Ghana and abroad over the past 20 years including World Alliance of Reformed Churches in Geneva, Switzerland.

Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante was at one time the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, Accra.

He has been a Minister of the gospel in the PCG since 1981 and he served as the Akuapem Presbytery Chairperson from 2006 to 2011.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the Council for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work hard to move forward the biggest Ecumenical group in Ghana.