Ghana: Three Remanded for Allegedly Killing Aeronautic Engineer At Oda

Koforidua — Three persons who allegedly shot and killed an Aeronautic Engineer, Kwabena Kumi, who worked with the African World Airline on March 31, 2018 have been remanded into police custody by an Oda Magistrate Court.

The three are Joseph Kwasi Effah alias Kwesi Tailor, Kwabena Akwaah, 45 and Kwasi Bosompem Mensah, 58, all members of the community watchdog committee.

They would reappear before the court on May 27 this year for trial.

According to the Akyem Oda Police and the Acting Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander, Sergeant Francis Gomado, one of the accused, Joseph Kwasi Effah, has admitted to have shot to death the victim with a locally manufactured single barrel gun.

The police explained that on the night of March 31, 2018, at about 9pm, Effah together with his colleague, Kwabena Akwaah were assigned to patrol Asuboa bungalow to Cannan junction as community watchdog members.

They explained further that at about 1:30am, the patrol took them to Dabiaso junction where Effah claimed he heard the sound of a pig in a nearby bush and hence shot in the that direction only to later find out he has rather shot a human being.

However, for fear of being arrested the two bolted leaving the body of the deceased at the scene and failed to tell any other person.

The police said Effah was the first to have been arrested and on April 19, 2021 at about 10pm, his accomplice Kwabena Akwaah was also arrested and he mentioned Kwasi Bosompem Mensah as a colleague who was on duty with them when Effah shot and killed the engineer.

Prince Kwabena Kumi's body was found few metres from his home with gunshot wounds on the said date after his family had gone days without hearing from him and hence mounted a search for him.

According to the family, there were marks of assault on the body when they found it.

They also said they found later that his car was parked at the police station washed up.

They therefore, believed that the deceased was brutalised to death by the police, an accusation the police denied.

Some suspects including a commercial driver were arrested but discharged for lack of evidence

An autopsy conducted on the body of the deceased later confirmed he was shot at close range.

The deceased was said to have left Accra to Akyem Asuboa on one Saturday to celebrate Easter Holidays with his family but met his untimely death.