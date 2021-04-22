Ghana: Akuapem Poloo Granted Bail Pending Appeal

Social media influencer, Ms Rosemond Alade Brown, alias Akuapem Poloo, has been granted GHC80,000 bail with three sureties by the Accra High Court yesterday.

As part of the bail condition, the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey ordered Ms Brown to report to the investigator in the case every two weeks.

She was also ordered to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.

Justice Aryeetey stated that the applicant can only travel with the express permission of the court.

Ms Brown who was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court last Friday for publishing the nude picture she took together with her son, is challenging the custodial sentence imposed on her by the trial judge.

Her counsel, Mr Andrew K. Vortia told the high court that Ms Brown is not a flight risk; and she would avail herself to stand trial.

He said that the application for bail pending trial was premised on Article 33 of the 1992 Constitution and the Court's Act.

Mr Vortia contends that Ms Brown had shown remorse by pulling down the obscene publication on Facebook, apologised to Ghanaians and that she dresses decently to court.

Selasie Kuwornu, Senior State Attorney who represented the AG did not oppose the bail application.

She said the A-G was not minded to oppose the appeal, having perused the application and the affidavit in support and having considered the convincing welfare of the victim despite the action of the applicant, and also having considered the considerable short length of the application.

Mr Vortia has filed all documents including the grounds he wants the high court to consider to overturn the decision of the circuit court from the custodial sentence to a fine.

The office of the Attorney-General (A-G) is expected to study the appeal and file a response, after which it would serve hearing notice on the applicant before a date would be given for hearing of the appeal.

On June 30, 2020, Ms Brown celebrated her son's seventh birthday and took her nude pictures together with her son, who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page, which had since gone viral on social media.

Prosecuting, Chief Insp. Asantewaa, told the court that the complainant is Mr Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.

The policewoman said the conduct of Ms Brown had undermined the dignity of her seven-year-old son.

The prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The court heard that when Ms Brown was arrested, she admitted posting the nude picture she took with her son on social media but explained that she did so inadvertently.