Ghana: McDan, Fianoo Get FA Appointments

22 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel McKorley has been named Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the newly established U-17 Inter Club Champions League and Inter Regional Challenge Cup.

He chairs a nine-member Committee that has been tasked to ensure effective organization of the competitions which will take place across the country in September and October 2021.

Among their responsibilities will be to raise the needed funds to manage the competition, suggest format/competition rules to the Executive Council for approval and the general planning and management of the two juvenile tournaments.

The new competition is to unearth talents at the juvenile level.

Other members of the committee are Kudjo Fianoo - Vice Chairman; Michael Fiaduse,Waisu Ali Mohammed, Eugene Jacquaye, Amidu Abdulai, Augustine Arhinful, Sulley Sheriff and Inusah Ahmed.

