Nigeria: Lagos LAWMA Partners Lafarge On Cleaner Lagos

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has forged a partnership with Geocycle, Nigeria's first full-fledged professional waste management service provider, to drive the cleaner Lagos initiative of the state.

It lauded the environmental sustainability efforts of Geocycle, one of the subsidiaries of Lafarge Africa Plc. which handles waste from a variety of waste-generation sectors, including production and manufacturing in a safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

The management team of LAWMA led by the AGM Admin, Mr Taoreed Dosunmu, was recently on a tour of the Geocycle plant in Ewekoro to explore areas of collaboration.

Dosunmu commended Lafarge Africa for its contribution in combating waste management challenges facing Nigeria and called for cooperation between the private and public sectors towards environmental sustainability.