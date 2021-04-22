Uganda: Drugs Seized in Illegal Stores to Ensure Compliance - NDA

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has seized several drugs worth millions of shillings from various drugs stores operating illegally around Kampala Suburbs in an enforcement operation.

Mr Hezron kataza, an inspector with NDA said the exercise was aimed at ensuring compliance amongst medical drug sellers.

"We have been looking out for illegal outlets especially pharmacies and drug shops which don't have operating licence. We were also looking at the qualifications of the 'in charges' operating drug shops to ensure they are certified to give the right medication," he said.

Mr kataza in a Wednesday interview with Daily Monitor said the NDA first sensitized 'in-charges' found contravening operating procedures before impounding the drugs found in their facilities.

"We impound them and take the drugs to our offices. We leave NDA search certificates so that the owners can report to the office and get licensed before they are able to operate a drug store," he said.

Mr kataza said although the level of compliance by drug store operators seems to have increased due to support activities carried out by the NDA, there are still some gaps in the compliance of operators.

"In comparison, this year we have had less instances of illegal drug stores compared to last year. The level of compliance was very low during the enforcement exercise we carried out in the previous year, but with our support activity which sensitizes on the need to get licenses people have managed to comply," he remarked.