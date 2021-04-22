Uganda: Drugs Seized in Illegal Stores to Ensure Compliance - NDA

22 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Paul Adude

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has seized several drugs worth millions of shillings from various drugs stores operating illegally around Kampala Suburbs in an enforcement operation.

Mr Hezron kataza, an inspector with NDA said the exercise was aimed at ensuring compliance amongst medical drug sellers.

"We have been looking out for illegal outlets especially pharmacies and drug shops which don't have operating licence. We were also looking at the qualifications of the 'in charges' operating drug shops to ensure they are certified to give the right medication," he said.

Mr kataza in a Wednesday interview with Daily Monitor said the NDA first sensitized 'in-charges' found contravening operating procedures before impounding the drugs found in their facilities.

"We impound them and take the drugs to our offices. We leave NDA search certificates so that the owners can report to the office and get licensed before they are able to operate a drug store," he said.

Mr kataza said although the level of compliance by drug store operators seems to have increased due to support activities carried out by the NDA, there are still some gaps in the compliance of operators.

"In comparison, this year we have had less instances of illegal drug stores compared to last year. The level of compliance was very low during the enforcement exercise we carried out in the previous year, but with our support activity which sensitizes on the need to get licenses people have managed to comply," he remarked.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.