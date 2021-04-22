Tanzania: Chama Charm Steers Simba Win

SIMBA maintained dominance in the Premier League with convincing 2-0 win against Kagera Sugar helping the team to bridge gap with leaders Young Africans.Africans.

Still, besides being two points inferior to Yanga, Simba have leapfrogged Azam after collecting 55 points. The victory was part of Simba's 9-point mission they are hunting in the Lake Zone regions.

To Simba it was their third victory in a row. Playing 23 matches Simba's 55 points put them in fast track towards league diadem as Yanga with 57 points, have played 26 matches.

With three matches in hand Simba are favourites to win the title again. With one pass, Clatous Chama proved he is the best attacking midfielder; he skillfully tricked the defence and delivered an assist to Luis Miquissone who powerfully fired the ball behind the net in the 12th minute.

Chama was exceptional with technical abilities, whenever he had the ball, time and space he coloured Kaitaba stadium.

It took ten minutes for Simba to double the score through Chris Mugalu who completed a classy one-two passing between Hassan Dilunga and Miquissone.

The first half completed with Simba leading by 2-0. The second half seemed to be very competitive as Kagera showed vitality while Simba had the best possession of the game.

Both teams' defences were solid and strong to contain the opponent's attempt. In the 66th minute Kagera came close to scoring through a foul strike set by Nassoro Kapama but his effort failed to bring harm to Simba.

Kagera had the chance to get a goal through Hassan Mwaterema in the 83rd minute, but his powerful shot out of the box, went wide. The two goals scored by Simba in the first half lasted until the referee's final whistle.

Following yesterday's results Kagera have dropped from 12th to 15th place in the standings after 27 outings. They have won six, drew nine and lost 12 games.

In the first round of the season Simba won 2-0, the encounter was staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. During the 2019/20 season Simba clobbered Kagera Sugar 3-0.Apart from the club's achievement, Simba's players have been doing well on individual statistics. For instance in the Mainland Premier League Medie Kagere leads in goal number, he has scored 11 goals, at the second is John Bocco who has lodged 10 though he is tied with Prince Dube from Azam SC.

Meanwhile, the misery has continued to haunt Mwadui FC after yesterday's 5-1 blitz from Ruvu Shooting at Mabatini ground in Mlandizi, Coast region, the defeat put Mwadui deeper into the relegation zone.

Mwadui are placed bottom on the league log with 16 points from 27 matches and they now need miracles to ensure they avoid relegation from the top flight league with seven games remaining for the Shinyanga based side to wind up their league campaign this season.

But on the other side, the victory for hosts Ruvu Shooting saw them grabbing 37 points from 26 outings to climb to the sixth position, overtaking Dodoma Jiji who today face the thirdplaced Azam FC.

Dodoma Jiji will host Azam at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma and the ice-cream makers club deadly striker Prince Dube who was missed in the squad is expected back to continue his hunt of goals and battle for golden boot.