Tanzania: Govt Goes for Tax Exemption to Boost Strategic Projects

THE Ministry of Finance and Planning has prepared a circular on tax exemptions for grants, purposely to enhance the implementation of priority projects in the country. Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, while meeting Representative of the Ambassador of Japan in Tanzania, Mr Niinuma Takashi, yesterday further said the government has set special arrangements for receiving grants and using it in strategic projects.

"We are waiting for the cabinet schedule to pass the circular to meet the legal requirements," he said. Dr Nchemba said the move was in line with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives to his ministry. He said the Head of State tasked his office to look into proper and smooth arrangement for receiving grants from abroad. However, he assured the Ambassador's representative that the government will continue working with Japan in various fields for the development of both countries.

Earlier, Mr Takashi raised concerns on tax charged on loans and grants that are provided by Japan to Tanzania. Speaking during the swearing-in of the Chief Secretary, ministers and their deputies at Dodoma State House early this month, President Samia asked the taxman to apply proper and conducive procedures in tax collections. She said the Finance Ministry's approach in tax collection was in a way killing businesses and scaring away investors.

"The trend you go with is killing taxpayers' spirit. You're killing the business people. You're using force instead of intelligence and knowledge in tax collection," President Samia added.

Elaborating, the Head of State told the minister to adopt a more efficient tax collection approach that would encourage compliance, instead of the current trend of using force that raises jitters among the business community. On his part, Mr Takashi promised that his country will continue to strengthen its relations and cooperation with Tanzania, especially by supporting the implementation of various priority projects including the port of Kigoma and the Zanzibar water project.

He said tax exemption on loans and grants will cement the relations between Tanzania and development partners, adding that his country is ready to receive new applications to finance new priority projects. Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula held talks with the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Grace Pandor.

The two discussed issues related to developing cooperation between the two countries. Minister Pandor noted that South Africa values the historic partnership between the two countries, adding that there was a need for them to develop and strengthen existing economic and political cooperations.

South Africa intends to actively participate in building the Heritage Museum of the Southern African liberation movement that has its origins in Tanzania, and as well showcase Tanzania's efforts in the struggle for independence and Southern African countries. The ministers also discussed the process of evaluating the implementation of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) where this year South Africa will host the evaluation which includes the level of chief executives of various sectors from the two countries' ministers as well as Presidents of the countries. Earlier, Ambassador Mulamula met with the staff of the Tanzanian embassy in Pretoria.

The Minister received a report on the embassy's representative area, which included South Africa, Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The report outlined the Embassy's efforts in promoting relations with the countries of the region represented, including the implementation of economic diplomacy, political diplomacy, and the diaspora's representation.