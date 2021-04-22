Tanzania: Government Accentuates Hygiene At Schools

DEPUTY Minister in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), David Silinde has asked education stakeholders to increase hand washing facilities in schools, which is now below 18 per cent. Inaugurating the 2018 School Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services survey in Dodoma recently, Mr Silinde recommended all primary and secondary school teachers, ward education advisors and district education officers as well as other stakeholders to resolve the problem by increasing the number of hand washing facilities in the schools.

Mr Silinde articulated that the situation is worse in public schools compared to private schools. Initially, Dr Albina Chuwa, Chief Statistician and Head of National Statistics Office of Tanzania (NBS) said school hygiene services was part of whole package of 2018 School Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Assessment which was a stratified random sample of 2,396 schools where by 2,2240 schools are from Tanzania Mainland and 156 schools from Zanzibar.

She said the schools were selected randomly to make an equal sample in rural and urban areas from 26 regions (Mainland) and five regions (Zanzibar). Government owned schools had a smaller percentage of schools with basic hygiene services recording 14.4 per cent, compared to schools owned by non-governmental institutions that have 39.0 per cent. Significant variations in the availability of basic hygiene services in schools were found across regions, ranging from 1.4 per cent in Songwe region to 47.2 per cent in Kilimanjaro.

The 2018 assessment survey has established the situation of wash services in schools in the areas of drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. Other important areas that the survey covered included operations and maintenance arrangements and children's engagement in planning, implementation and monitoring of wash services.

On school water services, the results from the survey indicated that 68.2 per cent of schools have improved sources of drinking water. Schools in urban areas seem to have better access to an improved source of drinking water by 84.2 percent compared to schools in rural areas, which have 63.8 percent.

Deputy Permanent Secretary at President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government. Tanzania, Dr Grace Magembe assured the deputy minister to work upon the assessment report of 2018 and make it in simple language to fit all size consumers in local government authorities to areas to village levels