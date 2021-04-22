Tanzania: Tadb Pledges Support to Farmers in Kyela

THE Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) Managing Director, Japhet Justine has promised to support fishing, farming, and livestock keeping activities in Kyela District, Mbeya region, saying the bank is optimistic to see great changes for mutual development of the country.

The TADB boss was speaking during his official tour in the district recently. He said the bank is looking forward to supporting farmers by improving the value added chain that will enable women and youth to boost their economies through agriculture. The District Commissioner, Claudia Kitta said farmers in the area are currently focusing on cocoa farming and that every mwananchi has planted cocoa trees in the area.

"The main challenge here is how to support farmers and make sure they benefit from agricultural activities. Some middlemen have been playing dirty by exploiting farmers during harvesting season," she noted.

On his side, the TADB Managing Director said his bank was ready to support farmers with loans through their cooperative unions so that they can sell and buy on time and profitably.

"TADB is looking forward to supporting cocoa production in Kyela district. We are aware of the importance of this crop for wananchi and the country's economy, therefore the bank is ready to support the production of one of the high valued crops in the World market," he said.

Cocoa beans are the main ingredient for making chocolate. Cocoa beans are produced in tropical zones around the Equator, where climate conditions are well suited for growing cocoa trees.