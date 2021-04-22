Tanzania: Tadb Pledges Support to Farmers in Kyela

22 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) Managing Director, Japhet Justine has promised to support fishing, farming, and livestock keeping activities in Kyela District, Mbeya region, saying the bank is optimistic to see great changes for mutual development of the country.

The TADB boss was speaking during his official tour in the district recently. He said the bank is looking forward to supporting farmers by improving the value added chain that will enable women and youth to boost their economies through agriculture. The District Commissioner, Claudia Kitta said farmers in the area are currently focusing on cocoa farming and that every mwananchi has planted cocoa trees in the area.

"The main challenge here is how to support farmers and make sure they benefit from agricultural activities. Some middlemen have been playing dirty by exploiting farmers during harvesting season," she noted.

On his side, the TADB Managing Director said his bank was ready to support farmers with loans through their cooperative unions so that they can sell and buy on time and profitably.

"TADB is looking forward to supporting cocoa production in Kyela district. We are aware of the importance of this crop for wananchi and the country's economy, therefore the bank is ready to support the production of one of the high valued crops in the World market," he said.

Cocoa beans are the main ingredient for making chocolate. Cocoa beans are produced in tropical zones around the Equator, where climate conditions are well suited for growing cocoa trees.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.