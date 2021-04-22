Tanzania: Mtc Face Ivorians in Africa Volleyball Duel

TANZANIAN envoys in this year's Africa Volleyball Championship, MTC face Societe Omnisport De I'Armee (SOA) of Ivory Coast in a quarterfinal of the plate event in Tunis today.

The plate event involved teams that finished from the 9th to 16th positions after the end of the group stage. The plate event consists of 8 teams that couldn't make it into the main event's quarters in the field of 16 top African teams taking part in the event in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. The tournament which started over the weekend, winds up on April 27th this year.

Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) Secretary General Alfred Selengia told the ' Daily News' from Tunisia yesterday that MTC, who are making maiden appearance in the prestigious event, worked hard before narrowly missing the quarter final stage.

The Tanzanian champions are taking part in the events after over 17 years since Jeshi Stars last took part in it. MTC who were at pool C in the group stage that ended on Tuesday, needed a point to progress before losing to hosts and group leaders Club Olympique de Kelibia (COK) who finished top with 9 points.

Pool C second place went to Ugandan Nemo Stars who bagged 5 points while MTC finished third with 4 points and point-less at bottom are Wolaitta Dicha Sport Club of Ethiopia.

MTC started with a 3-2 loss to Nemostar of Uganda before they beat Wolaitta 3-1 and were needed to add a point at last group match which could not happen.

The group A is led by Esperance Sportive De Tunisia with 9 points, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) with 5 points, Arme Patriotique Rwandaise who have chalked 4 points while Rukinzo Volleyball Club of Burundi are empty-handed. Pool B Al Swehly Club, 9 points, Port Autonome De Douala (PAD) 5 points, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 4 points, Societe Omnisport De I'Armee(SOA) don't have a point. Group D is led by Zamalek with 9 points, General Service Unit (GSU) of Kenya 6 points, Nigeria Customs Services 3 points, and VC Espoir at bottom without a point.

MTC who headed to the event a day after being crowned Tanzanian champions in Dar es Salaam last week, have now been promoted to the plate event and will play against SOA who finished at the bottom in group B.

Other quarterfinal that involves teams that finished from 9th place to 16th will see APR (Rwanda) take on Espoir (RD Congo), Nigeria Customs (Nigeria) battle Rukinzo (Burundi) as Rwanda Energy will test Wolaita Dicha.

The second round of the main event (quarterfinal 1-8) is scheduled to shoot out on Friday with Esperance taking on GSU, Zamalek will meet Kenya Ports Authority, and Swehly will play against Nemostar while Kelibia are pitted against Port Douala in the race for the semifinal spot.