Zimbabwe: Jailed MP Mamombe Unwell, Rushed to Hospital

22 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Incarcerated Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe is reported to have fallen ill at the Chikurubi Female Prison where she has been detained for over 45 days without trial and was Wednesday night rushed to hospital for treatment.

This was confirmed by the MDC Alliance national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere adding Mamombe was suffering from "acute stomach pain".

Mamombe and her co-accused MDC Alliance national youth deputy chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri were arrested last month after addressing a press conference at the Harare Magistrates' Courts in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

"Please pray for Joanna Mamombe. The prison formalities have been completed. She is now en-route to a hospital via ambulance," Mahere said.

"She is suffering from acute stomach pain. We wish her a speedy recovery. She has gone through so much."

According to Mahere, the MDC Alliance discovered Mamombe was unwell after its secretary general, Charlton Hwende visited Chikurubi Female Prison Wednesday where he sought to check on the jailed party members' welfare including the health of Vongai Tome.

Tome was denied bail early this month at the Harare Magistrates' Courts on a separate charge of inciting public violence.

"The secretary general visited our three female leaders at Chikurubi. Unfortunately, he was only able to see Cecilia Chimbiri and Vongai Tome as Joanna Mamombe was ill. Nurses at the prison have called for an ambulance and a doctor to attend," Mahere added.

