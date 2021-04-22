Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt to Recruit 1000 Primary School Teachers

Uyo — As part of efforts to ensure delivery of quality education, Akwa Ibom State Government is to recruit 1000 primary School teachers.

The state chairman of Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Obong Paul Ekpo, who made this known yester-day when he led other board members in an on-the-spot inspection tour to public primary schools in the state, said the process for the teachers' engagement will soon commence in the state.

He said the tour was occasioned by the need to ascertain their level of COVID-19 guidelines compliance ahead of school resumption for third term in the 2020/2021 academic year.

Ekpo described the primary education system as the bedrock of other forms of learning and development, adding that basic education will give birth to excellent professionals in different fields of endeavours in future.

He advised teachers to be committed, passionate, dedicated and honest in their duties and insisted that they fol-low their time table, make their lesson notes up-to-date and sign the time book.

The SUBEB helmsman commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for fencing public schools, thereby ensuring that government schools are secured from encroachment and other forms of distractions.