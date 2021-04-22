Southern Africa: Format for Inaugural Cosafa Women's Champions League Unveiled

21 April 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

The eight clubs that will take part in the inaugural COSAFA Women's Champions League have been unveiled with the tournament dates and host close to being finalised as well.

The competition will serve as a qualifier for the first ever CAF Women's Champions League that is scheduled to take place in late 2021.

The COSAFA event, which is another major step forward for women's football in the Southern African region, will see the eight sides split into two groups of four, playing a minimum of three games.

The top two in each pool will advance to the semifinals and with an exciting line-up of champions from across the region, it is a thrilling new addition to the COSAFA calendar.

The eight confirmed teams are:

  • Prisons XI (Botswana)
  • Manzini Wanderers LFC (Eswatini)
  • Lesotho Defense Force (Lesotho)
  • Costa Do Sol (Mozambique)
  • Tura Magic FC (Namibia)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC (South Africa)
  • Green Buffaloes Women FC (Zambia)
  • Black Rhino Queens FC (Zimbabwe)

"We are incredibly excited to stage our first COSAFA Women's Champions League, which will be a chance for the leading clubs in the region to not only lift a prestigious trophy, but also take their place at the continental finals," COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes says.

"Adding to our senior women's championship and the junior events in the Under-17 and Under-20 age groups, this new competition enhances our commitment to women's football and advancing the sport in our region.

"We only have to look at our national teams to see the enormous talent in the Southern Africa and I am quite sure that our club sides can make a big impact at the CAF Women's Champions League in the future."

The venue and dates for the 2021 COSAFA Women's Champions League are set to be finalised soon once discussions have been completed with all stakeholders, but it will be played in either June or August.

Both FIFA and new CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe have targeted growing women's football in the coming years and the COSAFA competition is a big step forward for Southern Africa in this regard.

"We want women's football, in the period of my presidency, to be significantly growing, progressing and prospering," Dr Motsepe said last month. "Someone was saying to me, we could actually have an African nation winning the FIFA Women's World Cup before we have a male team doing so."

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.