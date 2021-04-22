Namibia: Khomas Super 10 Netball Continues This Weekend

22 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Khomas Super 10 Netball League will again take centre stage this weekend, with exciting games lined up for tomorrow and Saturday at the Wanderers' courts in the capital.

Action will commence with home side Wanderers welcoming Unam, while Black Africa and Wanderers 2 will be squaring off in what is expected to be a thrilling match.

On Saturday, Tigers face Lingua, while Gomonate will take to the court to face NUST B. Unam will take on Tigers.

Black Africa will also be in action on Saturday against Namibia Correctional Services, while Wanderers 1 will be confronting Black Africa - and the NUST vs United match will close off the day.

