Namibia: Local Needy Communities Receive Humanitarian Aid From Tika During Ramadan

22 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Around 500 needy local families will benefit during the Ramadan holy month, following a donation of basic food parcels sponsored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday in Windhoek.

The donated food parcels included; maize meal, oil, rice, beans and other basic food items, which will be redistributed by the Windhoek Islamic Center (WIC), across Windhoek, Groot Aub, Keetmanshoop, Okahandja, Osire (refugee camp) and Okahandja.

Speaking at the handover, TIKA, Country Coordinator, Aydin Apaydin said the donation is to share the spirit of Ramadan with Namibia through offering some food and necessity parcels.

"As Turkey, we have a continuity humanitarian tradition of assisting countries when times are difficult. As per this norm, we are distributing food around the world, reaching over 5000 families in Africa," he said,

Regurgitating the same sentiments, Ambassador of Turkey in Namibia, Berin Tulum said Turkey regards assisting countries in difficult times as a duty and an important element in achieving a stable international community and Turkey will continue to support Namibia.

Meanwhile, WIC Chairperson, Salmaan Jacobs thanked TIKA for their continued support of the initiatives at the center in Windhoek.

"Our relationship with TIKA has come a long way and they have helped us with our projects including our infrastructure here as well as reaching out to the less privileged," he said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.