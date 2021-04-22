Namibia: Local Needy Communities Receive Humanitarian Aid From Tika During Ramadan

Around 500 needy local families will benefit during the Ramadan holy month, following a donation of basic food parcels sponsored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday in Windhoek.

The donated food parcels included; maize meal, oil, rice, beans and other basic food items, which will be redistributed by the Windhoek Islamic Center (WIC), across Windhoek, Groot Aub, Keetmanshoop, Okahandja, Osire (refugee camp) and Okahandja.

Speaking at the handover, TIKA, Country Coordinator, Aydin Apaydin said the donation is to share the spirit of Ramadan with Namibia through offering some food and necessity parcels.

"As Turkey, we have a continuity humanitarian tradition of assisting countries when times are difficult. As per this norm, we are distributing food around the world, reaching over 5000 families in Africa," he said,

Regurgitating the same sentiments, Ambassador of Turkey in Namibia, Berin Tulum said Turkey regards assisting countries in difficult times as a duty and an important element in achieving a stable international community and Turkey will continue to support Namibia.

Meanwhile, WIC Chairperson, Salmaan Jacobs thanked TIKA for their continued support of the initiatives at the center in Windhoek.

"Our relationship with TIKA has come a long way and they have helped us with our projects including our infrastructure here as well as reaching out to the less privileged," he said.