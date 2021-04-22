Zimbabwe: Van Vuuren Appointed As Namibia, Zimbabwe Country Manager for Airlink

22 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Airlink, the independent Southern African regional airline, has appointed airline industry veteran, Willem Janse van Vuuren, as its new Country Manager for Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Van Vuuren is based at Airlink's office in Windhoek, Namibia.

"Wimpie, who has gained valuable experience and knowledge in airline commercial, cabin services and out-station operations over a number of years, will be an important asset to our team as we strengthen our presence in the Namibian and Zimbabwe markets," said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Van Vuuren was a founding member of the Namibian Police's Commercial Branch before joining that country's former national airline, with which he held a number of senior positions in Namibia and in Europe.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.