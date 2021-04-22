Nigeria: Sardauna's Driver Laid to Rest in Kaduna

22 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Aliyu Zaria, also known as 'Sarkin Mota', died on Wednesday at the age of 93

The remains of Aliyu Zaria, the official driver of the late premier of northern region, Ahmadu Bello, was on Thursday laid to rest in Kaduna.

The ceremony was completed at Unguwan Sarki cemetery after the funeral prayers led by Ahmad Gumi at the Sultan Bello's Mosque, Kaduna.

At the ceremony, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamali, who was represented by the 'Ciroman Zazzau', Shehu Tijjani, prayed for the forgiveness of the shortcomings of the deceased.

Mr Zaria, also known as 'Sarkin Mota', died on Wednesday at the age of 93 in his home in Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna after a brief illness.

He is survived by two wives, 14 children and grandchildren.

He was, on October 31 last year, honoured at the 50th Anniversary of Arewa House in Kaduna, recognised by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad-Abubakar, as "the man who drove the first and only Premier of the defunct Northern Region of Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello."

Mr Zaria reportedly witnessed the assassination of his principal on the morning of January 15, 1966, in a bloody coup d'etat led by Chukwuma Nzeogwu, a major, which ended Nigeria's First Republic and set in motion a tragic chain of events that included the bloody Nigerian civil war between 1967 and 1970 and an initial 13 year of military rule.

