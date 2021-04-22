Nigeria: Customs Seizes N3.1 Billion Bomb Material

22 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ikeja, has intercepted 42 drums of calcium carbide used in explosive manufacturing.

The acting Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Usman Yahaya, revealed Wednesday that the unit also realised N242 million from Demand Noticed (DN) raised on undervalued goods.

The dangerous substance was said to have been smuggled into the country from Benin Republic by criminals.

Yahaya said the explosives were concealed under tubers of cassava and flakes.

"The explosives were intercepted at Sango - Ota axis and then, we know the items are coming from Benin Republic through the unapproved routes. Calcium carbide is on the list of contrabands because it is dangerous to the nation if it gets into the hands of bad elements," he said.

Yahaya disclosed that the unit has set up an investigation to know where the explosives are headed but sure it was meant for a dangerous adventure.

The CAC said the unit also seized 1,488 kegs (equivalent of 33,000 litres) of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) set to be smuggled out of the country to neighbouring Benin Republic.

He said other seizures range from bags of rice, Indian hemp, textiles material, cartons of tramadol, second hand clothing and others.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.