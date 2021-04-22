Nigeria: Customs Seizes N3.1 Billion Bomb Material

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ikeja, has intercepted 42 drums of calcium carbide used in explosive manufacturing.

The acting Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Usman Yahaya, revealed Wednesday that the unit also realised N242 million from Demand Noticed (DN) raised on undervalued goods.

The dangerous substance was said to have been smuggled into the country from Benin Republic by criminals.

Yahaya said the explosives were concealed under tubers of cassava and flakes.

"The explosives were intercepted at Sango - Ota axis and then, we know the items are coming from Benin Republic through the unapproved routes. Calcium carbide is on the list of contrabands because it is dangerous to the nation if it gets into the hands of bad elements," he said.

Yahaya disclosed that the unit has set up an investigation to know where the explosives are headed but sure it was meant for a dangerous adventure.

The CAC said the unit also seized 1,488 kegs (equivalent of 33,000 litres) of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) set to be smuggled out of the country to neighbouring Benin Republic.

He said other seizures range from bags of rice, Indian hemp, textiles material, cartons of tramadol, second hand clothing and others.