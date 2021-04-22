Nigeria: Manhunt for Enugu Police Station Attackers Heightens

SUB: According to a police statement, the two officers on duty tried to resist the attack, leading to a gun duel....

Police in Enugu are deploying the command's operational and intelligence assets in a manhunt for gunmen who attacked and burnt Adani police station in Uzo-Uwani council area early Wednesday, resulting in the death of two officers.

Enugu police commissioner, Mohammed Aliyu, gave the order during a visit to the station alongside heads of other security agencies.

He called the violent attack and setting ablaze of the station "unprovoked and unwarranted".

According to a police statement, the two officers on duty tried to resist the attack, leading to a gun duel.

Some of the attackers escaped with gunshot wounds, but two policemen were critically wounded and later confirmed dead in hospital, the statement said.

The attack came two days after gunmen burnt the Zone 13 police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra.

Two weeks before that incident, the Headquarters of the Imo State Police Command in Owerri, was attacked with several vehicles burnt within the premises by armed men.

Despite the attacks on security formations in the above states, other states in the zone have seen a rise in violent attacks targeted at security formations and operatives.

How Adani Police Station was attacked

The gunmen reportedly attacked the division at about 2:30 am on Wednesday, killing two police officers and burning the station.

Hassan Yahaya, the Nsukka police commander, confirmed the incident.

"I am there now to see things for myself, access level of destruction and know the casualties."

A source from the area said two police officers were killed in the attack while others were injured.

The source also added that the police division was razed.

"We started hearing sporadic gunshots around 2.a.m.on Wednesday morning which created fear and panic in the area," the source said.

"We don't know who the gunmen were because the incident happened in the night.

"It is day break that we discovered that the attack is on Adani police division, two policemen were killed and some others injured as well as the station burnt."

However, Aliyu, while commiserating with families and beloved friends of the slain operatives, has called on members of the public to "assist the police with timely and credible information that will aid the quick identification and arrest of the assailants."

The Commissioner further advised residents of the State, especially owners of medical facilities, to promptly report to the Police anyone suspected to have gunshot injuries.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack, so far.