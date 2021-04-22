Nigeria: Taskforce Impounds 81 Motorcycles On Restricted Routes

22 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has impounded 81 motorcycles for plying restricted routes in the state.

The 81 motorcycles were impounded at Jakande Estate Isolo for plying restricted routes and endangering the lives of other road users.

The Chairman Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation, stated that the seizure was in line with enforcement of the Lagos State Traffic Law and to halt the flagrant abuse of traffic laws by motorcyclists.

He noted that government is concerned about the recklessness of motorcyclists on restricted routes, and therefore, it became necessary to help the motorcyclists by saving their own lives and that of other road users.

He pointed out that government would not fold its arms and allow motorcyclists to create chaos for other road users on prohibited routes.

He added that it has become crucial for the government to prevent an increase in the trend of crime perpetrated by motorcyclists in the metropolis.

