Nigeria: Jonathan 2015 Defeat - Group Exonerates Adamu Muazu, Tackles Ex-Niger Governor

22 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

More reactions have continued to trail former Niger State governor Dr Babangida Aliyu's claims that PDP northern governors, including the Adamu Mu'azu-led NWC worked against President Jonathan in 2015.

Aliyu admitted in a statement that the 19 Northern governors worked against Jonathan's election in 2015 because there was an agreement with Jonathan to serve only one term which he reneged.

Former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang and his Jigawa State counterpart, Sule Lamido have faulted Aliyu's claims.

Yesterday, a group, 'Mu'azu Support Organization (MSO)' punctured the claim, saying it was an attempt to tarnish the image of the former governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu, who was the national chairman of the PDP during the 2015 general elections.

The MSO's director of contact and mobilization, Malam Bukhari Mu'azu, in a statement warned Aliyu to be mindful of his utterances.

"It is malicious and mischievous for anyone to hold Mu'azu responsible for the misfortunes of PDP in the 2015 presidential elections when there was a duly constituted campaign organization in place to work for victory at the polls. Mu'azu, like everyone else, has only one vote," he said.

